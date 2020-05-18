Clive Aquatic Center Won’t Open for Summer 2020; Festival Canceled, Too

CLIVE, Iowa — The City of Clive will not open its Aquatic Center to the public in 2020, nor will the annual Clive Festival continue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clive Aquatic Center usually opens for the season around Memorial Day and closes in mid-August before school starts. The City of Clive says if public health conditions improve, the pool could be used for swim lessons later in the summer. All previously purchased swimming passes will be refunded.

The Clive Festival was scheduled for July 17th and 18th. The city will still have a fireworks display on Friday, July 17th.