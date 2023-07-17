CLIVE, Iowa — Police responded to the Glacier Meadows Apartments early Monday morning after receiving a report of a car hitting a building.

A call about the incident at 8415 Franklin Avenue in Clive came in around 3:30 a.m.

Officers with the Clive Police Department told WHO 13 the building has been evacuated and authorities are working to find a place for the residents to stay. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt at this time.

A Polk County Emergency Management team is on scene assessing the damage and building inspectors will be arriving later Monday.

It didn’t appear that the vehicle that struck the building remained at the location. The investigation into the incident is continuing.