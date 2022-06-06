DES MOINES – Many people may not recognize Cohen Park, but once construction finishes on the new amenitities Des Moines Parks and Recreation as planned, that may change.

The city plans too add two 12-foot boulders for the people to climb on as well as an interactive sport court with a Sutu Wall, an interactive wall with panels that light up when hit with a soccer ball.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation has been adding new amenities to parks recently and when there is an open park without any development that gives them free reign to really think outside the box.

“We have a really imaginative group here at Des Moines Parks and Recreation and our planners are responsible for a lot of these really cool features that we are adding” Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation said. “So I don’t imagine that were going to slow them down or put a restrictor plate on their vision anytime soon.”.

The new features at Cohen Park are expected to finish construction and be available to the public sometime next year.

To learn more about the amenities coming to Cohen Park check out the city’s website.