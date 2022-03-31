AMES, Iowa — “Climate Change in Iowa: How we got here, how we can choose a better future together” is the title of the Dean’s Distinguished Lecture which will be given by Dr. Bill Gutowski at 7 PM tonight in Ames. Gutowski is a professor of meteorology and a climate scientist at Iowa State University but has also been a lead author on 4 of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports. The most report released in August 2021 confirmed what many scientists have feared for decades: humans are to blame for the rapid rise in greenhouse gases leading to Earth’s warming.

Gutowski knows that just telling people the science will not solve the issue of climate change. “I can sit here as a scientist all day long and talk about what’s happened in Iowa and what the future may hold for Iowa, which is important for people to know. But at the end of the day, how we respond to that really requires all of us to come together and decide what are going to be the best decisions to make for our communities and for our state,” said Gutowski.

Tonight, he hopes to inspire people to make their voices heard. “Sometimes people don’t feel like “oh, I don’t think I have anything important to say or you don’t want to listen to me” but the reality is we need to hear everybody and everybody does have something important and useful to say,” said Gutowski.

The lecture will be in-person in the Durham Great Hall inside Iowa State’s Memorial Union at 7 PM, or you can watch the live stream here.