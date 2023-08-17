DES MOINES, Iowa — Animal Lifeline of Iowa is committed to caring for homeless pets no matter how long it takes.

Every once in a while, the no-kill shelter in Des Moines sees a familiar face. Ozzie, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu mix, is back at the shelter for a second time after his owner had to go into a care facility.

“I think he was kind of sad in the beginning of the transition back to us, which is completely understandable, but our staff and volunteers are amazing and just scooped him back up and made sure he knew he was safe,” said Stacie Leinen, director of development at Animal Lifeline.

Ozzie has some special needs. He’s vision impaired and doesn’t hear so well either. He also has Cushing’s disease and is diabetic, so he requires injections. But his temporary caretakers know there’s a home waiting to welcome the cute little dog.

“He deserves to live out the rest of whatever life he may have left in the comfort of a home surrounded by a person or a family who loves him,” said Leinen.

It’s what they want for all the animals in their care. Right now, there are a lot of pets at the special needs, no-kill shelter.

“Almost two weeks ago we almost completely emptied out with litters of puppies going home at one time and several litters of kittens, but it took minutes for phone calls to start rolling in of other rescues, families, other situations where they needed a place for their pet and we are right back up to capacity,” said Leinen.

Full of loveable animals like little Ozzie, who in his old age, is looking for a retirement home where he can cuddle up and get lots of naps.

Animal Lifeline will send home a stockpile of meds with Ozzie. If you’re interested in adopting him or any of the other available pets, just go to www.animal-lifeline.com.