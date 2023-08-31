DES MOINES, Iowa — Even as summertime winds down, there are still plenty of dogs in need of a good home in Iowa shelters. One energetic pup at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is one of those dogs still looking for a perfect match.

Digby is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. He loves to tug, run around, and play with toys. Digby also knows sit, shake, and down. He loves food, and employees at the ARL say that love of food can serve as a motivation for teaching Digby new tricks.

He’s a pretty active dog, so the ARL recommends his new home have teenagers or adults. He can be a bit socially awkward around other dogs, so a dog introduction is recommended with Digby before adopting him in a home with other dogs, as always.

When asked to sum up Digby’s personality, Kathryn Vry with the Animal Rescue league of Iowa described him as a “total foodie,” “up for a good time,” and “he definitely loves all the shiny things in life.”

If you’re interested in adopting Digby, you can find him at the Animal Rescue League’s main location or visit the ARL’s website here.