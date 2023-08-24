

DESOTO, Iowa — As summer winds down, AHeinz57 is full of animals looking for a good home. That includes a pair of bonded dogs. Milo and Jesse arrived at the shelter together and will leave that way.

“You can tell they’ve been very loved,” said Amy Heinz from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport.

The lovable and loyal companions share their own special bond.

“They’re guessing are about 12 to 13-years-old and they’ve been together their whole life with their owner, and he passed away and they had nowhere to go,” said Heinz.

Older dogs tend to know a few tricks, but they can be harder to adopt, and these two are a package deal. Jesse, with his cute little shag and Milo, with his thumping, lumpy tail.

“They definitely love each other, and we want to keep them together. They’re bonded and it would be terrible at this point in their life, with this happening to them, to take them apart so we’re going to keep them together,” explained Heinz.

The pair has plenty of company at the shelter. In the past two weeks, the shelter in DeSoto has taken in 24 cats, 28 dogs, two rabbits and four ducks.

Add bonded brothers Milo and Jesse to the count. The sweet duo has a lot of love to give and is waiting to find a new home and family.

If you want to adopt this bonded pair, you’ll find more information at AHeinz57.com.