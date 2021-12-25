Clear Lake boy finds $100, spends it on gifts for kids in need

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa sixth-grader could have enjoyed a windfall after finding a $100 bill, but instead, he decided to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for kids in need.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Jacob Boller of Clear Lake was on his way home from school earlier this month when he spotted the $100 bill on the ground. His family checked with police and no one reported the missing money.

The family waited several days to see if someone came forward, but they didn’t. Jacob knew right away he wanted to use the money to help children who might not get Christmas presents.

The family went to the store and purchased toys and games, then gave them to a local CPA firm that matched the donations — doubling the amount of goods given out. All told, 14 toys were donated.