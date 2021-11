WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A major clean-up effort is still underway near Carlisle following a train derailment.

Twenty train cars derailed just east of Carlisle Friday night. The cars spilled lumber, corn syrup, and plastic pellets.

Piles of debris have already been removed from the derailment as work continues to clear the area.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup and trying to collect any debris that spilled into the Middle River.