LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and volunteers spent Sunday continuing to clean up after the tornado that struck Red Haw State Park just over a year ago.

The EF3 tornado tore through the park on March 5, 2022, killing a man living in a camper, and leaving plenty of debris behind. Crews of volunteers have already cleaned a lot of the park, removing hazardous trees and clearing paths.

Another crew of 50 was back at it Sunday. The DNR got help from community members who wanted to do their part.

“It gives us a chance to communicate with the public, gives the chance for the public to see what has happened in that area. And also brings a little closure to it,” said Chad Kelchen with the Iowa DNR.

Most of the park has already reopened to the public, including the main hiking trails and the lake area.