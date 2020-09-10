Classes Resume Friday After Cyber Attack Shuts Down Fort Dodge Schools Thursday

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Students in Fort Dodge will return to class on Friday after a cyber attack shut down the district on Thursday.

The district announced the attack via social media on Wednesday afternoon. It shut down the district’s phone and internet service. Students were given the day off from both in-person and online learning.

The district announced again via social media on Thursday afternoon that class will be back on as scheduled for Friday, September 11th.

Cyber Attack Update: Our systems are coming back online & most of our phones are working again. Due to the progress being made, we will have school tomorrow, Friday, September 11. #FDCSD #FDSH #FDMS #FDElem pic.twitter.com/2gOp7UCt8a — Fort Dodge Schools (@FDCSD) September 10, 2020