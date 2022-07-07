OSCEOLA, IOWA — A Clarke County teenager is facing three counts of vehicular homicide after three passengers in his vehicle were killed in a crash with a train last year. Police say Tyson Nall was trying to beat an oncoming train when his truck was hit on May 27th, 2021 in rural Clarke County.

Nall was 16 at the time. His three passengers were all killed in the crash – 14-year-old Brooklynn Eggers, 15-year-old Gavin Werner and 5-year-old Rylon Cook. On June 21st of this year, Nall – now 17 – was charged with three counts of Homicide by Vehicle for the deaths of his passengers. Nall is scheduled to go on trial on September 12th in Clarke County.