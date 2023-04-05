OSCEOLA, Iowa — When Jeff Coffman looked outside his home late Tuesday, he saw a storm spotter waiting. Before long an intense storm battered the side of the family house. Alison Coffman grabbed some shots of the hail after the storm rolled through. It left a fog-like haze over the hail.

At the collision of fronts the family could feel warm air near their heads, and cold air surging at floor level.

Outside, the west side of their house looked as though it had been shot up by a small army with machine guns, but it was a storm of golf-ball-sized hail.

On Wednesday the family was waiting to meet with their insurance agent. A contractor crew out of Des Moines stopped to ask if they could bid on fixing their house.

In Osceola large baseball-sized hail pounded houses on the north side of town. Alyce Cole grabbed three of the large stones and saved them in the freezer.

“I couldn’t believe it something that big and then it would hit the house and you just jumped,” said Cole. “It just hit so hard I couldn’t believe it.”

Cole had her siding, and roof checked, she has some damage.

“All the neighbors were all out last night and they all got damaged,” said Cole.

Across the county the hail was somewhat spotty, in areas south of Murray, and on the north side of Osceola.

At the Revelton Distillery, a new solar array was smashed by the hail stones. There were reports of cars damaged at the Lakeside Casino, and the Eagles Club.