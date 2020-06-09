Clarinda Man Killed in Marion County Rollover Crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Marion County.

The accident happened just after 6:05 p.m. Monday on Highway T15 on a curve south of Lake Red Rock. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 24-year-old Zachary Frost was traveling west on Highway T15 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch while taking a curve.

The car rolled several times and the passenger, 47-year-old Jason Willey of Clarinda, was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.