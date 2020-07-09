Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against Meat Packing Plants Over COVID-19 Outbreaks Among Minority Workers

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health says it it didn’t participate in a CDC study on racial disparities among meat processing workers who tested positive for COVID-19 due to lack of time.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that a study from the US Centers for Disease Control found 87% of workers at meat processing plants who tested postitive for COVID-19 were racial or ethnic minorities and that at least 86 workers have died.

The report examined more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases at 239 plants in 21 states, but not Iowa. Iowa leads the nation in pork-production and is home to dozens of meat processing plants. The Iowa Department of Public Health tells WHO 13 that it wasn’t able to meet the CDC’s time frame for reporting. IDPH did not give specifics about the CDC time constraints.

A group of organizations is now filing a civil rights complaint with the federal government alleging that Tyson and JBS, two prominent meat processing companies, engaged in racial discrimination through their workforce policies during the pandemic. The complain alleges the corporations’ policies ignored CDC guidelines on social distancing on meat processing production lines. The complaint also says the companies’ current operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on the predominantly Black, Latino and Asian workforce in Iowa.

“These companies continued to ignore … these very clear signs of danger for these communities knowing the type of communities, the demographics that they employ,” says Alejandro Ortiz who is part of the complaint against the two companies. Ortiz is the son of two migrants worked at JBS and Tyson facilities in his childhood.

“These companies, our leadership, our governor, our president but specifically Tyson (and) JBS, they are aware of the communities that are being affected, how it affects his community and they’re not doing enough to protect them,” says Ortiz.

Findings of CDC Report

87% of COVID-19 cases were ethnic/racial minorities though just 61% of the total worker population was 61%

56% of cases were among Hispanic workers

9% of 122,000 workers reviewed tested positive for COVID-19

One facility had a 24.5% infection rate