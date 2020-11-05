City of Waukee Will Require Face Coverings in Public Beginning Monday

WAUKEE, IOWA — The City of Waukee will require anyone ages three or older to wear a face covering while in public beginning on Monday, November 9th until at least the end of the year.

Mayor Courtney Clarke issued the proclamation on Thursday mandating face coverings to prohibit the spread of the coronavirus. Clarke says the city has seen four consecutive days of more than 100 new cases of coronavirus in the community. On Thursday the state set a new record for hospitalizations and new cases reported in a single day. The White House Coronavirus Task Force has labeled Iowa a “red zone” due to high positivity rates and unchecked community spread of the virus, another reason cited by the city for the proclamation.

The mayor’s proclamation goes into effect at 5:00 pm on November 9th. The city hopes that allows businesses time to prepare for the change. The city has signs available at City Hall or they can be downloaded from the city’s website.