WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is asking residents and businesses to lower their water consumption.

The city activated stage one of it’s Water Conservation Plan, which is to reduce irrigation by 25 percent. The city encourages residents and businesses to reduce water usage for lawns and turf, implement watering with optimal schedules, and to repair any leaks in hoses or faucets.

The city said more than 4 million gallons of water is being used a day due to the demand for irrigation and extreme temperatures. Typical water consumption for the city is around 1.6 million gallons a day in non-summer months.

Waukee is also utilizing water conservation practices like reducing irrigation at Centennial Park and suspending the hydrant flushing program except for water quality purposes to reach the reduction goal.

Here are some ways residents can reduce their water consumption, according to the city:

Avoid watering lawns during the hottest part of the day. More water is lost to evaporation between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in little to no benefits.

Don’t water every single day.

Adopt the odd-even irrigation system. If you have an even-numbered address water on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Odd-numbered houses should water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Reuse water from daily activities.

If demand continues to outpace supply and more strain is placed on the water system, further restrictions may be required, the city said.