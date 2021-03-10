City of Nevada Raises Level of Paramedic Care

NEVADA, Iowa — In Story County there are two ambulance services. One from Story Medical Center in Nevada, and Mary Greeley Medical Center, in Ames. Those two services are able to take care of emergency medical needs on both sides of I-35 in the county.

Once in a while however, an ambulance must be used to transport a patient somewhere outside the area. That means a responding ambulance could be coming from outside the county.

Now Nevada Fire Department has been approved to have five volunteer paramedics on their first responder service. They can do things an EMT cannot, like airway obstruction work, and administering medication which EMT’s cannot do.

“Quite honestly we are in a very populated area, and it’s simply too busy. So when an ambulance is taken out of jurisdiction, and an emergency happens, there’s significant delays in trying to get ambulances to our patients,” said Nevada Fire Chief Ray Reynolds. “There’s two levels: there’s basic life support which EMT’s do, and then there’s Advanced Life Support.”

The move to have five first responders capable of Advanced Life Support means that, while an ambulance may be far away, the immediate kind of care the paramedics offer is available.

“Studies have shown that for every minute of delay in CPR, for a cardiac arrest, life expectancy will decrease by ten percent,” said Ray Beaty, a paramedic with the Nevada Fire Department.

“We are likely to have the only ALS non-transport service in the state,” said Director of Public Safety Ricardo Martinez, in a news release. Martinez said it’s possible other fire departments may follow suit.

“I think the healthcare system in general is pulling a lot of ambulances away,” said Reynolds. “It’s not the people in the ambulances don’t want to be in our communities, it’s just that mental health cases can sometimes take you from Ames Iowa to Sioux City.”

Reynolds stressed the ambulance coverage from both services in the county is excellent. It’s just those few times when the demand outpaces the supply, they need to have more paramedics standing by, even if they don’t have an ambulance, they can still save lives.