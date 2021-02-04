City of Des Moines Using Different Snow Removal Strategy This Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is taking a different tack to clear the roads for the latest winter storm that arrived Thursday and it may mean your street doesn’t get plowed.

Because the accumulation of snow is not expected to be more than two inches, which is the threshold for plowing neighborhood streets in the city, and wind gusts of up to 36 miles per hour are blowing the snow around, Des Moines Public Works is using a different strategy.

While the snow is still falling, crews will plow and and salt the snow routes. Once the snow stops falling in the early afternoon, plows will take one more pass of the snow routes.

“This is the first storm like this we’ve had all season,” Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said. “All of the other snowstorms have easily cleared the two-inch mark which means this may be the first snowstorm where we don’t clear neighborhood streets.”

You can keep track of the progress of the plows here.