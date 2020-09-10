City of Des Moines to Take Ownership of Former Dico Site on MLK Parkway

Des Moines, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is about to take control of an eye sore and environmental hazard site that sits in the middle of an important gateway.

The Des Moines City Council will vote at its meeting on Monday on a “consent decree” to transfer ownership of the Dico property on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway along the Raccoon River, West of Fleur Drive. The property is currently owned by Titan Tire Corporation and Titan Internal, Inc. The deal was brokered by the US Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a news release from the City of Des Moines, the agreement settles the “environmental dispute” between Titan and the DOJ and EPA. The property was formerly home to a manufacturing facility that created metal wheels and processed herbicides and pesticides. It was declared a Superfund site in the 1980s due to the high levels of ground pollution. Titan and the federal government have fought for decades over the cost of cleaning up the pollution.

The City of Des Moines says the plan allows for the removal of buildings and a remediation pond on the site and the installation of an improved groundwater treatment system.

The acquisition includes 43 acres of land. The property has formerly been eyed as a potential home for a new police station among other potential developments. The site has sat untouched for decades and the area surrounding it was the scene of a murder in 2019.