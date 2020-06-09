City of Des Moines to Allow Larger Public Events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is once again allowing events of more than ten people on public property.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie amended his March 15 emergency proclamation to allow social, community, recreational and sporting events including parades or festivals of more than ten people on public property. This change is now in effect.

In order to obtain a permit, event organizers must comply with social distancing and crowd capacity requirements. Some of the guidelines include limiting the number of people at outdoor venues with grandstands or other permanent seating to 50% capacity and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual at events. View the specific guidelines here.

The City of Des Moines also announced it will keep its administration buildings closed to the public until July 6 due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. The buildings, which have been closed since March 17, were scheduled to reopen June 15.

The extended closure includes the City Hall, Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department.

Although city buildings will reopen on July 6, all deadlines for city permits, licenses, certifications and fines remain suspended until further notice.