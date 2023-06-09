DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will soon be taking over the management and ownership of the Masonic Cemetery.

The Des Moines Masonic Cemetery Board of Directors announced on Friday that Des Moines will be taking over the cemetery at the end of the month. In a press release the Board said increased operating costs and revenue losses led to the decision to transfer ownership.

The Des Moines Masonic Cemetery Association has successfully governed the cemetery since 1920. Due to the increased operating costs, decreased revenue, and significant capital costs, the Board had to make this challenging decision. The Board feels the decision would best serve those interred and the family members of those interred. The Board wants to thank everyone who supported us through the years and looks forward to seeing the excellent care and continued maintenance that the City of Des Moines will bring to this historic cemetery. The Des Moines Masonic Cemetery Association

According to Ben Page with Des Moines Parks and Recreation, state law states any cemetery within a municipality has to be turned over to the city and both the Masonic Cemetery Association and the city have been working together to transfer ownership for awhile.

The city has already been helping the cemetery with mowing and within the next year will be looking at making repairs and improvements to the roads, sewer, and monuments inside the cemetery.