City of Des Moines Seeking Minority-Owned Restaurants to Collaborate for Emergency Food Distribution

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines received over $3.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. In May they allocated $350,000 of that for emergency food distribution. So far they’ve handed out hundreds of free hot meals, but want local restaurants help.

The city hopes this emergency food distribution can help out the community in multiple ways. For one, there are food insecure families that are in need more than ever due to this pandemic. Two, there are local businesses, restaurants that are hurting during this economic downturn. That’s why the city, as well as Central Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) are trying to partner up with different local bites to help increase their revenue by paying them to make these meals for the community.

So far the city has worked with the Food Bank of Iowa as well as Orchestrate Hospitality which owns multiple restaurants including Malo, Bubba, Centro, Django, Zombie Burger and more. However, city councilman Josh Mandelbaum said they want more help, especially from minority-owned restaurants, so the places they partner with reflect the breadth and diversity of our community.

“Part of what makes our community great is the diversity in our community and the diverse restaurants, and you want to you want to be able to help that diversity in the community,” Mandelbaum said. “So all parts of our community, all different types of restaurants, if all of it doesn’t make it through this, our community is not the same as before. We’ve lost things in our community. And so the idea is that we touch from all geographic parts of our community and from all the different types of business owners we have.”

The city and CISS currently distribute meals every Monday and Thursday evening at Evelyn K. Davis Park. They hope with more restaurants participating they can expand locations. If you are a restaurant wanting to help the cause, you can reach CISS here.