DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines opened bidding for a nearly $20 million plan to replace the Walnut Street Bridge at the City Council Meeting Monday night.

A recent inspection found the bridge was in poor condition and needed to be replaced. The bridge was first constructed in 1911 and it’s most recent significant renovation was in 1966.

The new bridge design would decrease the number of arches from six to four. There would still be one eastbound lane and one westbound lane, but parking on both sides of the street would change to make the bridge more pedestrian friendly, according to a council document. Right now there’s back-in angle parking on both sides, but with the new design back-in angle parking would only be on the north side, and the south side would be parallel parking.

To make the bridge pedestrian friendly it would include five-foot-wide bike lanes and would expand the sidewalks from eight-feet-wide to 10-feet-wide on both sides.

City leaders said despite the changes the bridge would still have the same “aesthetic” as the Grand Ave. and Locust Street bridges.

According to the council document, the estimated cost for the project is $19,846,988.10. Funding for the new bridge would include $3.4 million from Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant funds, $296,595 from various Utility Companies for conduit, and $16,150,393.10 from Bonds and Gaming monies.

Construction on the bridge is anticipated to start in spring 2024 and be completed by fall 2026, according to the council document.