City of Des Moines Modifies Emergency Proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is limiting outdoor events on public property to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

The new limitation is an extension of Mayor Frank Cownie’s emergency proclamation.

Effective immediately, new leases or permits for events on public property are limited to 20 people. Formerly, 250 people were allowed on public property. This includes parades, festivals, rallies, farmers’ markets, road race and neighborhood block parties.

The emergency proclamation will extend to the recreation centers. Under the proclamation, the centers will operate at 50% capacity.

Cownie hopes the new limitations will curb the spread of the virus.

“We’re seeing a surge that’s unlike, Lord, anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes, and hopefully we won’t see again,” said Cownie. “I just think that anything that we can do to protect the health and well-being of our citizens of Des Moines and central Iowa and across this state, all of us working together I think is the way it’s going to happen.”

Additionally, all outdoor events on public property with fewer than 30 people must still follow CDC guidelines.