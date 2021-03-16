City of Des Moines Lays Out Initial Pandemic-Related Expenses

DES MOINES, Iowa — One year after Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie signed the initial COVID-19 emergency declaration for the city, the amount of aid the city gave out has been released.

In total, more than $13 million was set aside for covering pandemic-related expenses. That includes more than $432,000 spent in emergency food distribution, $8 million in rental and mortgage assistance, and $300,000 in grants for local restaurants.

City leaders say they couldn’t have done any of this without support from the whole community.



“It’s been so obvious that our community is supportive and loving and caring. And that has really been uplifting even through the worst parts of this pandemic,” said Mayor Cownie.

City Council member Linda Westergaard, who represents Ward 2, said, “I am most impressed with the way our community has all come together and worked together.

Additionally, millions were paid out to help small businesses and the city’s homeless population.

“As an American, and as an Iowan, and living in the city of Des Moines … if we come together we can work through anything and this has really proven that,” said Ward 4 Council Member Joe Gatto.