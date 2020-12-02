City of Des Moines Estimates $25 Million in Lost Revenue Because of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – The city of Des Moines is working to amend its budget for fiscal year 2021 after estimating $25 million in lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city released its estimate Wednesday, saying the pandemic has severely affected revenues and it expects to see losses again in the fiscal year 2022 — though those are expected to be about half the loss from 2021.

City Manager Scott Sanders said, “While the health and safety of residents is our greatest priority, we must also be mindful of the financial impact the pandemic is having on City revenues.”

Sanders says the next step for the city is to “implement a plan that best serves Des Moines residents.”

The city has developed a website with information about the budgeting process for residents and is seeking comments and questions ahead of a December 22 online budget workshop that will be open to the public.

(Courtesy: City of Des Moines)