City of Des Moines Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions, Extends Others

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the opening date for Des Moines City buildings. They will remain closed until at least the end of July and the story has been corrected.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Restrictions on the size of gatherings in Des Moines, put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, have eased.

Mayor Frank Cownie’s amendment to the Emergency Proclamation, allowing gatherings of more than ten people, went into effect on July 1st. That also means you can obtain an event permit, but you must abide by social distancing and only at 50-percent capacity.

However, all deadlines for city permits, licenses, certifications, and fines remain suspended until further notice.

City buildings will remain closed until at least the end of July. That includes the City Hall, the Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings among others. These buildings have all been closed since St. Patrick’s Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

