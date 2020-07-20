 

City of Des Moines & CISS Partner with Local Restaurants to Offer Free Meals

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines residents who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic can get free meals this summer.

The partnership between the City of Des Moines, Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and several local restaurants will provide $350,000 in meals.

The schedule through July 30th is below:

Monday, July 20
ChucksEdna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)4-5 p.m.
Bubble TeakupsCheatom Park (1100 Day St)4-5 p.m.
Big Red TruckSouth Suburban YMCA (401 E Army Post Rd)5-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Big Red TruckMcHenry Park (1012 Oak Park Ave)Noon-1 p.m.
Hy-VeeMartin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave)4-5 p.m.
Five Spice SistersRiver Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)4:30-5:30 p.m.
Palm’s Caribbean CuisineSouth Side Library (1111 Porter Ave)5-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Kitchen SpacesChesterfield Park (2719 Scott Ave)Noon-1 p.m.
Five Spice SistersEdna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)Noon-1 p.m.
Big Red TruckCheatom Park (1100 Day St)12:30-1:30 p.m.
Kitchen SpacesPlaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St)5-6 p.m.
Bubble TeakupsPlaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St)5-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Bubble TeakupsRiver Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)Noon-1 p.m.
Hy-VeeUnion Park (2009 Saylor Rd)4-5 p.m.
El FogonEdna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)4-5 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Latin KingPete Crivaro Park (1105 E Railroad Ave)11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Big Red TruckDowntown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)Noon-1 p.m.
Kitchen SpacesEdna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)Noon-1 p.m.
Five Spice SistersRiver Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)5-6 p.m.
Kitchen SpacesDowntown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)5-6 p.m.
Mootsies MunchiesGrubb YMCA (1611 11th St)5-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Hy-VeeMartin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave)4-5 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Hy-VeeUnion Park (2009 Saylor Rd)4-5 p.m.

