City of Des Moines & CISS Partner with Local Restaurants to Offer Free Meals

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines residents who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic can get free meals this summer.

The partnership between the City of Des Moines, Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and several local restaurants will provide $350,000 in meals.

The schedule through July 30th is below:

Monday, July 20 Chucks Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) 4-5 p.m. Bubble Teakups Cheatom Park (1100 Day St) 4-5 p.m. Big Red Truck South Suburban YMCA (401 E Army Post Rd) 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 Big Red Truck McHenry Park (1012 Oak Park Ave) Noon-1 p.m. Hy-Vee Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave) 4-5 p.m. Five Spice Sisters River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St) 4:30-5:30 p.m. Palm’s Caribbean Cuisine South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave) 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 Kitchen Spaces Chesterfield Park (2719 Scott Ave) Noon-1 p.m. Five Spice Sisters Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) Noon-1 p.m. Big Red Truck Cheatom Park (1100 Day St) 12:30-1:30 p.m. Kitchen Spaces Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St) 5-6 p.m. Bubble Teakups Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St) 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 23 Bubble Teakups River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St) Noon-1 p.m. Hy-Vee Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd) 4-5 p.m. El Fogon Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 24 Latin King Pete Crivaro Park (1105 E Railroad Ave) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Big Red Truck Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave) Noon-1 p.m. Kitchen Spaces Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St) Noon-1 p.m. Five Spice Sisters River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St) 5-6 p.m. Kitchen Spaces Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave) 5-6 p.m. Mootsies Munchies Grubb YMCA (1611 11th St) 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 Hy-Vee Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave) 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30 Hy-Vee Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd) 4-5 p.m.