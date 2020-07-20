City of Des Moines & CISS Partner with Local Restaurants to Offer Free Meals

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines residents who are struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic can get free meals this summer.
The partnership between the City of Des Moines, Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and several local restaurants will provide $350,000 in meals.
The schedule through July 30th is below:
|Monday, July 20
|Chucks
|Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)
|4-5 p.m.
|Bubble Teakups
|Cheatom Park (1100 Day St)
|4-5 p.m.
|Big Red Truck
|South Suburban YMCA (401 E Army Post Rd)
|5-6 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 21
|Big Red Truck
|McHenry Park (1012 Oak Park Ave)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Hy-Vee
|Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave)
|4-5 p.m.
|Five Spice Sisters
|River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)
|4:30-5:30 p.m.
|Palm’s Caribbean Cuisine
|South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave)
|5-6 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 22
|Kitchen Spaces
|Chesterfield Park (2719 Scott Ave)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Five Spice Sisters
|Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Big Red Truck
|Cheatom Park (1100 Day St)
|12:30-1:30 p.m.
|Kitchen Spaces
|Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St)
|5-6 p.m.
|Bubble Teakups
|Plaza View Apartments (6239 SE 5th St)
|5-6 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Bubble Teakups
|River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Hy-Vee
|Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd)
|4-5 p.m.
|El Fogon
|Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)
|4-5 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Latin King
|Pete Crivaro Park (1105 E Railroad Ave)
|11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Big Red Truck
|Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Kitchen Spaces
|Edna Griffin Park (1613 13th St)
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Five Spice Sisters
|River Hills Apartments (916 E 6th St)
|5-6 p.m.
|Kitchen Spaces
|Downtown Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)
|5-6 p.m.
|Mootsies Munchies
|Grubb YMCA (1611 11th St)
|5-6 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 28
|Hy-Vee
|Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1650 Garfield Ave)
|4-5 p.m.
|Thursday, July 30
|Hy-Vee
|Union Park (2009 Saylor Rd)
|4-5 p.m.