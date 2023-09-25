CLIVE, Iowa — The City of Clive is now offering a $5,000 cash reward for any information that leads investigators to the person, or persons, responsible for a fire that destroyed an entire playground in August.

At around 2 a.m. on August 17 firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Stonegate Park in the 15000 block of Boston Parkway. When emergency crews arrived they found the playground fully engulfed in flames. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

According to the city, the playground was deemed a total loss and will cost about $100,000 to replace.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clive Police Sergeant Damon Herzog at (515)867-5017.