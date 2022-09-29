BONDURANT, Iowa — After a citizen’s proposal to host Beggar’s Night on a Saturday in October every year sparked discussion on the Bondurant Community Facebook page, the city started to listen.

Nicole Van Houten, the city’s communications and events coordinator, said the post generated so much positive feedback from the community that the City Council decided to pursue it.

Stakeholders were asked what the pros and cons would be for moving trick-or-treat night to the last Saturday in October and city staff also conducted a community survey. About 65 percent of those surveyed wanted trick-or-treat night moved to the last Saturday of the month. As a result, City Council approved the change.

On a poll posted to WHO 13’s Facebook page, many people expressed their approval of having trick-or-treat night during the weekend as it would allow more time for the kids and adults to enjoy themselves.

Bondurant’s Beggar’s Night will be on Saturday October 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. this year.