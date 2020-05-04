City Council Voting Monday on Funding for Birdland Levee Repairs

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote Monday on funding work for the Birdland levee.



The levee protecting downtown Des Moines failed during the flood of 1993 and again in 2008.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers cut the ribbon on the rebuilt levee in November of 2011, marking the completion of an $8 million project.

But now, water from the Des Moines River is seeping under the levee, causing erosion as it flows to the other side. Repairing the seepage under most of the levee is predicted to cost between $3 million and $12 million.

Des Moines would have to pay 35-percent of the cost, between $1 million and $4 million.