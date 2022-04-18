DES MOINES, Iowa – Council members considered new rules for the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park.

During the summer months, concerts can take place up to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A proposed amendment would lower that time between Labor Day and Memorial Day to 9:00 p.m. on weeknights and 10:00 p.m. on weekends.

Neighbors have concerns about noise during the school year, but those bringing in the concerts worry artists won’t want to perform with the restrictions.

“We had seven concerts last year,” Tom Zmolek, venue manager for Lauridsen Amphitheater said. “Three of those fell after Labor Day weekend on a week night and all three of those would’ve been canceled had we had this change to the ordinance in place.”

The current ordinance will remain as is. The motion failed to pass with a 5-2 vote.