City Council, Civil and Human Rights Commission Meeting Disrupted by Racist Cyber Attack

DES MOINES, Iowa – A cyber attack containing offensive and derogatory material forced the Des Moines City Council to cancel a joint video conference meeting Thursday night.

City officials say disruptive racist, sexist and pornographic messages were directed toward members of the Civil and Human Rights Commission.

Commission Chair Kameron Middlebrooks says the attack proves hate and ignorance is alive and well.

“But I stand steadfast in my resolve to continue to be an agent of change. Our commission has started the path to bridging the gaps we face in our community and will continue to work cooperatively with council and Des Moines residents to ensure we drive this hate into the darkness and uplift neighbors with love and equitable policies.”

Mayor Frank Cownie called the actions “a disgusting and sickening display of racial intolerance…” and “those who disrupted with their vile comments have only succeeded in strengthening our objective – this will not impede the steps we’ve made or slow the work that remains in bridging the gap in our community.” The meeting will be rescheduled and the city is looking for ways to beef up safety and security for public meetings.

