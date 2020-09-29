City Council Addressing Report on Policing in Ames

AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council will hold a meeting Tuesday evening to analyze local policing strategies and listen to residents’ suggestions.

A 45-page report was compiled following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. It was requested by the City Council and put together by the City Manager after a large amount of feedback was submitted by residents about how the city of Ames conducts law enforcement operations.

There are nine individual topics regarding police procedure and training. The report digs into community suggestions on those topics, the current procedure, and city manager recommendations to the council.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and you can watch on Mediacom Channel 12 or on the city’s YouTube channel. You can find out how to participate in the meeting via Zoom here.