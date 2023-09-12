DES MOINES, Iowa — Elections for city and school board positions are only a month and a half away for Iowans.

In Des Moines, voters in the city will have to vote on three open city council positions and elect a mayor. Ward I, Ward III and one At-Large offices all are up for grabs on November 7.

Jamie Fitzgerald, the Polk County auditor, wants to remind potential candidates of some important filing deadlines.

“We are going to see a lot more activity in the next weeks, right now, these candidates have a very short window. So if you are in Ward I and looking at running you have until 5 p.m. September 21 to bring in your 75+ signatures,” said Fitzgerald, (D). “We always tell both candidates to get a few more than 75, don’t chance it.”

The deadline applies to all city and school elections. City candidates must file with their city clerk and school candidates must file with their school secretary, along with needing at least 50 signatures.

Absentee ballot requests are now able to be requested from your local auditor’s office. The window is open from August 29 to October 23 at 5 p.m. Those who do not request a mail-in ballot by that time will not get one.

To see all the details related to the upcoming elections in Polk County, go to the website. If you live outside Polk County, contact your county auditor to find out your election details.