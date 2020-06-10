Citizen Review Board Explained

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday the city of Des Moines unanimously passed the first reading of an anti-racial profiling ordinance. Community leaders urged the council to include a citizens review board, the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP and its allies are working to draft that language to be included in the ordinance.

Currently there is no community review board for the Des Moines Police department.

What Is A Community Review Board

According to Russell Lovell, co-chair for the legal redress committee for the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, there are three models that currently exist around the country.

A civilian review board like COPA in Chicago, Illinois that seek to investigate officers for serious police misconduct. These boards then make recommendations in regard to discipline of that officer, which can also include termination, and some instances referring to prosecuting the officer in a court of law. There is also a police board type advisory board that accesses police data, like traffic stop information to determine best practices and identifying biases. The board would then make recommendations on best practices and policy reform. A mechanism for individuals who have been injured by police to seek damages. This could/would be investigated by an independent agency like the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and go to court if necessary.

Lovell says an ideal review board would implement two or all three of these models.

Current Policy in Des Moines

Complaints made against the Des Moines Police Department are investigated by the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) through the city. If complaints are raised to a formal investigation, that investigation is conducted within the police department.

“There is sufficient community concern about the efficiency and integrity transparency of their past record that there are those advocating for a civilian review board,” said Lovell.

The official investigation process of OPS includes the following protocols:

The Office of Professional Standards personnel will determine if the complaint should rise to a formal investigation. OPS will interview and obtain statements from the citizen and all available witnesses. All relevant material and evidence will be made part of the investigation.

When the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the employee’s supervisor and commanding officers. The officer’s chain of command will review the investigation and make recommendations to the Chief of Police.

The Chief of Police will determine the final outcome and disposition of the investigation.

The investigation and the Chief of Police’s findings will be reviewed by a committee consisting of the City Manager, Human Rights Director, and City Attorney.

The City Manager will either concur with the disposition as determined by the Chief of Police or refer the matter back to the Police Department for further investigation and consideration.

The citizen will receive a final letter from the City Manager summarizing the department’s findings.

What the Alliance Is Considering Drafting

Currently the language being drafted for the civilian review board includes the following:

Committee would hold at least three public meetings over the course of the calendar year. The board would review data that’s collected and analyzed and make an analysis of that data

Facilitate discussion of best practices to prevent profiling and advise the police department on data collection

Prepare an annual report of this data

Continue dialogue between the police and the community representatives on issues in this whole area of unbiased policing.

“It could be a forum for discussions beyond just traffic stop data and traditional of where the, where the profiling primarily occurs, but it could, it could be a way for the, the, the police department and the community to feel like there’s an ongoing dialogue on these issues,” said Lovell.

Lovell also says the alliance will be taking examples of other boards across the country and the only other community review board in Iowa – located in Iowa City. This would also include restructuring the way complaints are investigated and redirecting it to an independent entity separate front he police department.

The part of the review board that would include police contribution would be on a policy-related advisory board. Mentioned previously, this dialogue board would meet at least three times a year to continue conversations about the implementation of new policy and review of data.

“A dialogue committee to monitor the implementation of the ordinance to see how it’s really working in the field. Are there tweaks or things that need to be changed is the data collection adequate, things of that nature. It’ll be a way for an ongoing dialogue for that we want the chief of police we want other officers on that supervisor of patrol officer, as well as community members there to engage in that dialogue and to do it,” said Lovell.

The independent board would also report findings to the city council.