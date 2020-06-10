Cities at Crossroads Over Opening Public Pools for Summer

ANKENY, Iowa — We’re getting to that time of year where a dip in the pool sounds pretty good, but for many cities around central Iowa, public aquatic centers are still sitting empty. There’s no wading, no water, just people wondering if they will even open at all.

“Residents need to have the opportunity to make their own decision whether to go to the pool or not,” Ankeny city council member Kelly Whiting said. “Everybody’s not going to go and that’s okay. People need to make their own choice and we need to provide the avenue for them to make that choice.”

Whiting said she’s been pushing to open up the city’s two public pools for weeks now after Gov. Reynolds allowed pools to open for lap swim and swimming lessons three weeks ago. Whiting received numerous comments from residents in favor of opening up, but is struggling to get support.

“We’ll most likely have a reduced capacity for safety reasons. That will definitely affect the break-even point of the pools. We will probably end up losing a fair amount of money if we reopen them,” Ankeny city council member Jeff Perry said.

Estimating a couple hundred thousand dollars in the red, the urgency is there.

“The longer you wait, you know, the worse that kind of gets,” Whiting said. “I’m the first to raise my hand and say ‘I’m a fiscal conservative and I’m concerned about budget concerns,’ but, we have a right, a duty, to open taxpayer-funded recreation options, and let people decide. That financial piece is definitely weighing heavy on some people’s minds. It’s not an insignificant amount, but in the scope of a city budget, it’s definitely something we can absorb.”

That’s why in the city of Marshalltown, the decision to open was made two weeks back. It gave them plenty of time to hire staff and get the pool ready before opening on Monday, June 15th.

“It takes about three days to fill [the pool] up, then probably two or three days to clean it up, and then three or four days to get the chemicals balanced. So I mean you’re talking a good week, week and a half before you even have good enough water for people to get into. It’s not just turn the water on, and you’re ready to go the next day,” Geoff Hubbard, Marshalltown’s Park and Recreation Director said.

On top of budgetary concerns, spreading COVID-19 also has city council members pausing.

“I have a difficult time with positioning young pool employees to perform live-saving activities without appropriate PPE’s in the water. Many of these employees are college or high school students, they would be the only employees who would not have appropriate PPE’s while performing their essential job function in Ankeny,” Ankeny city council member Mark Holm said in a statement via email to WHO 13.

Every year Ankeny hires over 140 seasonal staff for their aquatic centers. Whiting says these summer jobs are important to not just young residents but their parents as well.

“When [parents] look at the jobs available to their kids it’s maybe working indoors at a restaurant or indoors at retail,” Whiting said. “For parents who are concerned about the virus, the appeal of their child working outside is a lot greater than sending them to work at indoor and close contact with people.”

At Marshalltown, Hubbard said they are taking precautions with temperature checks and having equipment like bag valve masks and AED’s to help limit any potential exposure during an emergency. More importantly for Marshalltown, however, they are providing young ones a safe place to swim.

“If kids didn’t have a place to go, they were going to find a place to go to cool off,” Hubbard said. “That would obviously lead to the river, or the creek, which aren’t the safest of places. So [the city council] felt that even though there are the concerns of COVID-19, the safety protocols we have in place at the pool would be a safer place to go.”

The city of Ankeny is discussing the opening of its pools at their next city council meeting on Monday. Whiting said if they vote yes, it wouldn’t be until early-to-mid July that they can probably open.

At this time open swim is still restricted under the governor’s guidelines.

As for other metro cities:

Des Moines: Two of their five pools and aquatic centers will open. Both Birdland and Teachout will open on July 6th. No open swim at this time per the Governor’s proclamation.

West Des Moines: They will only open Holiday Park this season. It’s opening day is July 6th for lap swimming and swim lessons. The city closed Valley View because their recruitment of lifeguards halted drastically when COVID-19 hit.

Clive: The city of Clive cancelled the Clive Aquatic Center’s 2020 season. They are still deciding if they will offer swim lessons in the months of July and August.