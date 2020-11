IOWA — Congresswoman Cindy Axne will return to Washington, D.C. for a second term in the US House of Representatives. With 100% of precincts reporting Axne has won by 6,000 votes, according to preliminary results.

Axne was declared the presumptive winner in the race against former Congressman David Young on Tuesday night. Axne previously defeated Young in the 2018 election. Young had previously represented Iowa’s Third Congressional District for four years.