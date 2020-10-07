Cindy Axne-David Young US House Debate: Opening Statements and Voting By Proxy

Des Moines, Iowa — On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, Congresswoman Cindy Axne and former Congressman David Young met for their second televised debate of the 2020 campaign. The debate was hosted at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines and moderated by political director Dave Price.

Axne was elected to her first term in Congress in 2018, defeating Young who was running for a third term. Young ran unopposed for the Republican nomination again in 2020. The race is considered a “toss up” at this time by political poll watchers.

In the opening moments of the debate, Congresswoman Axne responded to one of the most frequent attacks during the campaign from David Young: Axne’s use of voting by proxy. Young has accused Axne of outsourcing her votes in Congress to others by allowing them to cast a vote for her by proxy when she is not in the chambers. Axne defended her use of the proxy vote system, saying that every vote cast in her name is done so by her decision with the best wishes of Third District Iowans in mind.