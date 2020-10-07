Cindy Axne-David Young Debate: The Candidates Ask the Questions

DES MOINES, IOWA — During the second of their three televised debates in the 2020 3rd District Congressional race, Congresswoman Cindy Axne and David Young were given the chance to play moderator and ask one question of each other.

Rep. Axne challenged Young to explain his numerous votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Young asked Axne to explain her support for publicly funded elections. Hear their answers to each other’s line of questioning from their October 7th debate at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.