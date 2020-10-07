Cindy Axne-David Young Debate: The Affordable Care Act

DES MOINES, IOWA — The full repeal of the Affordable Care Act has been a stated goal of the Republican Party since the bill was first passed by the Obama administration. Republicans have failed to accomplish that goal despite dozens of votes to do so.

Republican David Young represented Iowa in Congress for many of those votes, and voted repeatedly to repeal. Congresswoman Cindy Axne reminded Iowans of that repeatedly on Wednesday as she and Young debated at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines. Young answered to his votes in the past and what he would like to see replace the plan, while Axne called for fixes to the ACA as opposed to a wholesale replacement.