Cindy Axne-David Young Debate: Outside Money and Campaign Ads

DES MOINES, IOWA — The congressional race between incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and former Republican Congressman David Young has played out on screens across the state in attack ad after attack ad paid for by Political Action Committees outside the control of the candidates.

In their debate at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines on October 7th, 2020, both Axne and Young agreed that something should be done about outside influence on elections. However the two diverged on what the best solution to the problem is.