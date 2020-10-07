Cindy Axne-David Young Debate: COVID-19 and the Economy

DES MOINES, IOWA — The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled America’s economy, sending unemployment numbers to highs not seen since the Great Depression. Millions of Americans are still out of work, six months after the virus began its spread across the country.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Cindy Axne and former Congressman David Young addressed the nation’s response to the coronavirus in their second televised debate of the 2020 campaign. Axne accuses national Republican leadership of mismanaging the health disaster, costing hundreds of thousands of lives. Congressman Young argues that the loss of life could be even worse than that due to the economic hardships that have come with COVID-19 shutdowns.