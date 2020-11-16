CIML Schools Ask For Statewide Winter Sports Delay Until January

IOWA — The Central Iowa Metro League is asking both the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the Winter sports season until January 4th for all schools statewide.

WHO 13 has learned that the CIML sent a letter to the IGHSAU and IHSAA seeking to delay the start of basketball, wrestling and other sports until students return to school following their winter break. The CIML is made up of 18 schools, most of whom have returned to virtual only learning due to the steadily worsening COVID-19 pandemic across the state. Schools that do are not offering in-class instruction are ineligible to compete in extracurricular events. Most Des Moines schools were unable to compete in Fall sports due to the district starting the year with virtual only instruction.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA offered a joint response to the request from the CIML that was shared with WHO 13. The response reads in part:

“The IHSAA and IGHSAU appreciate the considerations of the CIML in regards to winter activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. As with all member school decisions, the members of the CIML may continue or suspend activities as they see fit in their school districts and in accordance with State of Iowa and Department of Education guidance. We will take your concerns under advisement as we enter the scheduled winter seasons.” Jean Berger, IHSAU Executive Director

Tom Keating, IHSAA Executive Director

According to the IHSAA website, today is the first day of basketball practice for Iowa schools. The first games will be played on November 30th.