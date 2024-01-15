CHURDAN, Iowa — It was built in 1961 and has been remodeled several times since. The Churdan Public Library has books, and resources, and heat. It serves kids after school and is the meeting spot for the local St. Patrick’s Cemetery Board. The town of just under 400 residents is proud of its small-town library.

On Monday it was the location for the northern Greene County Republican Caucus precinct.

Shari Minnehan, the Churdan Librarian, said the Library has hosted both Democrats and Republicans. She can’t predict the caucus turnout.

“I really don’t know four years ago, we had the Democratic caucus in here and we were full, ” said Minnehan. “We used both rooms, but we probably had 45-50 people, with the weather who knows how many will be here this year.”

This library works as a resource with Central Iowa Libraries to be able to get materials. It also serves some families from nearby Calhoun County.

“We’re proud of our school, Paton-Churdan, still in K-12 building,” said Minehan.

In Greene County, some Democrats, and Republicans, caucused in the Greene County Courthouse, in Jefferson. Another group of Republicans held their Caucus in Clover Hall, located at the Greene County Fairgrounds.