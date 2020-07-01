Church Selling Fireworks to Spark Missions Work

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Pathways Church of Christ is selling Fireworks at a tent outside Price Chopper on 86th. The church is raising funds to go toward a trip to assist a church located in Zimbabwe.

“It’s kind of a unique thing, you don’t often hear of churches selling fireworks to go on mission,” said Dan Hudson, founding pastor of Pathway Church. “But, it’s working for us,so I plan o keep on doing it.”

A member of the Zimbabwe Church is in the United States, and helping with sales of fireworks. Upenyu Gogo is in the country to work on a seminary degree in Kentucky. This summer, he is interning at Pathway Church.

“So excited to be in Iowa. Johnston, partnering with Pathway Church of Christ,” said Gogo. “I’m so excited to be here selling fireworks, and also seeing how Pathway church is fundraising for Zimbabwe.”

GoGo was placed in an orphanage when he was around 6. A few years ago he was adopted by his foster Mom. Now he’s on an educational track to pastor his church when he returns to Zimbabwe.

“Fireworks are fun for one thing, who doesn’t like fireworks,” said Hudson. “I had a buddy was doing fireworks and he told me what they were doing, our team gets together that goes to Zimbabwe every year and we started brainstorming fundraisers.”

The church is partnering with a ministry in Zimbabwe to hold outreach events, including feeding and clothing children in need.

“I feel honored very humbled to be part of Pathway, for them to call me and do the internship with them,” said Gogo. “They are family to me they’re so loving.”