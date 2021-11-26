Church delivers Thanksgiving meals all over the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local church spent time coordinating and delivering Thanksgiving meals for people in need this year.

Jared Nassiff, the pastor of Direction Church, said they had over 40 volunteers come out and help get meals to people.

After holding the same event last year and giving away more than expected, this year they had about 2,500 meals to deliver.

Volunteers said they felt at ease knowing they were able to deliver a fully prepared meal to people in need before the holiday.

The church turned to Facebook to reach out to the community with a video. The video took off and many people requested meals.

“It’s pretty eclectic. The range of people that we’re serving today from individuals to families to even large apartment complexes. Everyone in between,” said Nassiff.