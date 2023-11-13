WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The first woman to speak publicly against prolific sexual abuser and former U.S. Nationals sports medicine physician Larry Nassar has come forward with her story.

During the Chrysalis Foundation’s annual inspired event fundraiser on Nov. 13, Rachael Denhollander spoke about the experiences she endured at the hands of Nassar almost 16-years-ago.

The event was held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines.

Her bravery inspired hundreds of abused women to come forward and testify in the trial against Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes in Feb. 2018. Nassar remains ineligible for parole until 2117.

The Chrysalis Foundation works to ensure all girls and women are safe, educated, and economically empowered.

The event raised money for the foundation’s year-long work, like after school programs, and helps educate the community about the organization’s mission.

