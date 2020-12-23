Christmas at the Rest Stop

NORTHWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa DOT rest stop near Northwood has been a stopping point for travelers since 1998. This season, it’s also serving as a brief Christmas gathering spot for some families.

For Dean and Mary Kenagy, this day was a chance to see their daughter Katie, face to face, if only for around an hour or so. The family had planned Christmas with Katie’s in-laws this year in Duluth. That plan was scrubbed due to fears of COVID-19 exposure. Plan B, a brief exchange of gifts, and baked goodies, and then everyone stay in their own homes for Christmas.

“We’re still going to spend Christmas by ourselves,” said Dean Kenagy. “Katie and her family, and David and his family also live in the Minneapolis area, so they’ll be doing the same thing that we’re doing, we just won’t be together.”

Katie Petersen, Kenagy’s daughter, said they would not be traveling with the family.

“We’re going to be at home this year, just the four of us, my husband and two boys,” said Petersen. “Were staying at home. The only traveling we’re doing is to meet my parents here at this rest stop.”

The gathering of families is nothing new at the Top of Iowa Welcome Center. But it’s not as common to see family gatherings here over the holidays, until this year. Last Sunday, numerous families were reported in the parking lot exchanging gifts.

“We got families coming from all directions,” said Jean Stowell, manager of the Top of Welcome Center. “Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids, Minneapolis and Ames, Iowa. It’s just a great halfway meeting spot for families.”

“It’s been very emotional. We missed each other and we haven’t been able to see each other much this year,” said Petersen.